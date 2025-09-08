PM Modi to NDA MPs: Hold meets with traders over GST rate cuts, organise 'Swadeshi Mela' from Navratri to Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 8 urged the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) MPs to organise 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote made-in-India products and hold meetings with traders over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, PTI reported. According to ANI sources, this will take from Navratri to Diwali this year.

Advertisement

PM Modi emphasised the theme of 'Swadeshi' during his address to MPs at a meeting held ahead of the vice presidential election on September 9.

According to PTI sources, he highlighted that the GST rate reductions introduced by his government have created a positive “wave” and urged MPs to build on this momentum by engaging with the public through meetings. He also underscored the importance of supporting domestically made products, encouraging MPs to organise special fairs in their constituencies to promote Made-in-India goods.

On August 25, PM Modi encouraged citizens to give preference to 'Made in India' products during the upcoming festive season. He emphasised that purchasing locally made goods for festivals such as Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, and Diwali would support India's journey toward self-reliance and bolster economic growth.

Advertisement

Speaking at a public event in Ahmedabad after inaugurating and launching several development projects, the Prime Minister renewed his call for promoting 'Swadeshi'. He appealed both consumers and businesses to choose domestically manufactured products as a means to strengthen the nation's economic foundation.

"This is the season of festivals. Now Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture, but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be 'Made in India', it will be indigenous. I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritise purchasing goods that are 'Made in India'. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Advertisement

He called on businesses to avoid selling imported goods, adding, "These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity."

GST Council meeting At its 56th meeting, the GST Council agreed to streamline the GST structure by consolidating the existing slabs into two primary rates—5% and 18% by merging the previous 12% and 28% categories.

The 5% slab covers essential goods and services. This includes food and kitchen staples such as butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged snacks like namkeens, bhujia, and mixtures, as well as utensils. It also applies to agricultural tools and machinery, including drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation and harvesting equipment, tractors, and tractor tyres. Products from small-scale industries and handicrafts such as sewing machines and their components, also fall under this category, along with health-related items like medical devices and diagnostic kits.

Advertisement

Also Read | GST benefits must be passed on to consumers: Goyal

The 18% slab is set as the standard GST rate for the majority of goods and services. This includes vehicles such as small cars and motorcycles with engines up to 350cc, various electronic and household consumer goods, and certain professional services. All automobile parts are uniformly taxed at this rate as well.

A 40% GST rate remains applicable to luxury and sin goods. This includes products like tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes, bidis, and sugary carbonated beverages, as well as luxury items such as high-end vehicles, motorcycles over 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Furthermore, several essential services and educational-related items are entirely exempt from GST. These consist of individual and family floater health insurance, life insurance premiums, and specific services tied to education and healthcare.

Advertisement