PM Modi to open Goa’s 2nd airport on December 11

- Phase I of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate Goa’s second international airport at Mopa during his visit to the state on December 11, Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016.
“Developed at a cost of around ₹2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rain water harvesting, state of the art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities. It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, 5G compatible IT infrastructure," PMO said in the statement.
Some of the features of the airport include runway capable of handling world’s largest aircrafts, 14 parking bays along with night parking facility for aircrafts, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others.
“Initially, phase I of the Airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA. The airport will boost socio-economic development of the State and serve the needs of the tourism industry," the statement said.
“It has the potential of serving as a key logistics hub, directly connecting many domestic and international destinations. It is also planned for the airport to have multi-modal connectivity," it added.
While being a world-class airport, the airport will also provide visitors a feel and experience of Goa.
“The airport has extensively used Azulejos tiles, which are native to Goa. The food court also recreates the charm of a typical Goan café. It will also have a designated area for a curated flea market where local artisans and craftsmen will be encouraged to display and market their wares," PMO said.
Prime Minister will address the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He will also inaugurate three National Ayush Institutes during the programme.
