PM Modi to participate in 2nd Global COVID Virtual Summit today
- Prime Minister Modi will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit today at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. Prime Minister Modi will deliver his remarks in the opening session of the summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’.
According to a Ministry of External Affairs, the session will be live-streamed from 1830 to 1945 hours.
Other participants are co-hosts of the event - Heads of State/Government of Belize in its capacity as Chair of CARICOM, Senegal as Chair of African Union, Indonesia as President of G20 and Germany as President of G7 respectively. Secretary-General of the United Nations, Director General of World Health Organization and other dignitaries would also participate.
PM Modi had also participated in the first Global COVID virtual Summit hosted by Biden in September 2021.
