PM Modi to participate in birth centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was established in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj. Based on the teachings of the Vedas and founded on pillars of practical spirituality, BAPS reaches out far and wide to address the spiritual, moral and social challenges of today.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the inaugural function of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav on Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
“His life was dedicated to the service of spirituality and humanity. As the leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, he inspired countless cultural, social and spiritual initiatives, providing comfort and care to millions,‘’ as per the statement.
In his birth centenary, people from across the world are celebrating his life and work. The year-long worldwide celebrations will culminate in the ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav’ that will be hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, which is the global headquarters of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.
Celebrations in Ahmedabad will be go on for a month beginning 15 December, featuring daily events, thematic exhibitions and thought provoking pavilions, the PMO said.
BAPS aims to preserve values of faith, unity, and selfless service, and provides for the spiritual, cultural, physical, and emotional needs of people from all walks of life. It performs humanitarian activities through global outreach efforts.
