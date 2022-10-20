PM Modi to participate in 'Griha Pravesham' of PMAY beneficiaries on Dhanteras

On October 22 at 4 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate via video conference in the "Griha Pravesham" of approximately 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on the occasion of Dhanteras.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering.
According to a press release from the PMO, the program is yet another step in the Prime Minister's ongoing effort to provide each citizen of the country with a home equipped with all necessary amenities.
In Madhya Pradesh, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has approved the construction of approximately 38 lakh homes and completed the construction of approximately 29 lakh homes at a cost of more than ₹35,000 crore.
Following his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia on October 20, the Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for a number of development initiatives at Vyara.
PM Modi will head to the spiritual destinations of Kedarnath and Badrinath after finishing his visit to Gujarat. There, he will lay the groundwork for connectivity projects worth approximately ₹3,500 crore.
