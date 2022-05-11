PM Modi to participate in second global Covid-19 summit on Thursday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the “Opening Session” of the summit on the theme – Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness – the MEA said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the second global Covid summit on 12 May at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The summit will be held virtually, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday .
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the second global Covid summit on 12 May at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The summit will be held virtually, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday .
PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the “Opening Session" of the summit on the theme – Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness – the MEA said.
PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the “Opening Session" of the summit on the theme – Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness – the MEA said.
A second Global Covid-19 Summit will be held on 12 May, the White House and its partners had announced earlier, in an effort to bolster cooperation to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A second Global Covid-19 Summit will be held on 12 May, the White House and its partners had announced earlier, in an effort to bolster cooperation to end the pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling Covid-19 worldwide," the White House had said in a news release with the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations.
"The emergence and spread of new variants, like Omicron, have reinforced the need for a strategy aimed at controlling Covid-19 worldwide," the White House had said in a news release with the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations.
The summit will build on efforts and commitments made at the first global summit in September, including getting more people vaccinated, sending tests and treatments to highest-risk populations, expanding protections to health care workers and generating financing for pandemic preparedness, the statement read.
The summit will build on efforts and commitments made at the first global summit in September, including getting more people vaccinated, sending tests and treatments to highest-risk populations, expanding protections to health care workers and generating financing for pandemic preparedness, the statement read.