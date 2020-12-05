Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Parliament building in the first half of December, according to reports.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the new building will be constructed close to the existing one. It is also expected to be completed in less than two years from the start of construction work.

It will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of ₹861.90 crore, as per reports.

The project, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.

Although the proposed date of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building is around 10 December, the final date would depend on the availability of PM Modi.

As per the plan, the new Parliament building, which will have separate offices for all MPs, will be equipped with the latest digital interfaces as a step towards creating 'paperless offices'.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Larsen and Toubro, which had submitted a bid of ₹865 crore, had lost the bid to the Tata Projects Limited for the building to be constructed at "Plot Number 118" of the Parliament House Estate.

The existing building is a British-era building, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on 12 February, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost ₹83 lakh at that time.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via