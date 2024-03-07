PM Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday. The list of nominees includes Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sadhguru and Zakir Khan

The PMO on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The award aims to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, travel, technology, education and gaming, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated," PM Modi had posted earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," the PMO statement read.

The lineup of nominees includes not only established but also emerging talent. The list includes Celebrity Creator like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash and Sunil Chhetri; Social media influencers like Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra and Kritika Khurana Ranveer; Best Storyteller like Zakir Khan, Keerthika Govindasamy, Ranveer Allahbadia, Zeel Patel, Avijit Jamloki; Disruptor of the Year includes Nancy Tyagi, Sushant Divgikr, Revant Himatsingka, Shivam Malik, Favourite Green Champion Abhinav Yadav, Vani Murthy, Ramveer Tanwar; Best Creator for Social Change like Sandeep Maheshwari, Supriya Paul, Siddhesh Lokare, Supriya Paul, Sushant Divgikr.

The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

