Home >News >India >PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today

PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week 2021 at around 7 pm today via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on Friday.

The PM will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment.

The PM will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment.

Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 at around 7 pm today via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

Notably, CERAWeek was founded in 1983 by Dr Daniel Yergin. It has been organized in Houston in March every year since 1983 and is considered the world's premier annual energy platform. CERAWeek 2021 is being convened virtually from March 1 to March 5, the PMO stated.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary with Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, and conference chair on 5 March.

In charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction, and a new energy future, Yergin said that India has emerged at the center of global energy and the environment, and its leadership is crucial to meet climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy access.

"We look forward to Prime Minister Modi's perspectives on the role of the world's largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India's leadership in sustainable development to meet the country's, and the world's, future energy needs," he said.

Prominent speakers at the conference include US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy Bill Gates, and president and CEO, Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser.

CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award was instituted in 2016.

The award recognises the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment, and for offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.

