Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over ₹1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.
The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than ₹14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations during the programme. This grant will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.