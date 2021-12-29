OPEN APP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1 January, 2022.

The scheme is aimed to empower grassroots level farmers and will help enable the transfer of 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations during the programme. This grant will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

