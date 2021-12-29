PM Modi to release 10th instalment of benefit under PM-KISAN on 1 Jan

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over ₹1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.
The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than ₹14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations during the programme. This grant will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.