Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi to release 10th instalment of benefit under PM-KISAN on 1 Jan

PM Modi to release 10th instalment of benefit under PM-KISAN on 1 Jan

The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations.
1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Swati Luthra

  • The scheme is aimed to empower grassroots level farmers and will help enable the transfer of 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1 January, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1 January, 2022.

The scheme is aimed to empower grassroots level farmers and will help enable the transfer of 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The scheme is aimed to empower grassroots level farmers and will help enable the transfer of 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations during the programme. This grant will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations during the programme. This grant will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!