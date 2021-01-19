PM Modi to release ₹2,691 cr to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in UP tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 07:01 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around ₹2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday via video conferencing.
The PMO said the assistance would include the release of the first instalment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second instalment to 80 thousand beneficiaries.
Modi has set a target of "housing for all by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched in November 2016.
So far, 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme, the PMO noted.
Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of ₹1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and ₹1.30 lakh (in hilly states, Northeastern states, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Naxalism-affected areas among others).
