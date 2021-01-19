The PMO said the assistance would include the release of the first instalment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second instalment to 80 thousand beneficiaries

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around ₹2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday via video conferencing.

Modi has set a target of "housing for all by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched in November 2016.

So far, 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme, the PMO noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of ₹1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and ₹1.30 lakh (in hilly states, Northeastern states, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Naxalism-affected areas among others).

