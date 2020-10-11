The Union government announced today that it release a commemorative coin of ₹100 on Monday as part of Vijaya Raje Scindia's birth centenary celebrations.

Vijaya Raje Scindia was a Jana Sangh leader and one of the founding members of the BJP.

"Tomorrow, 12th October is the Jayanti of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. On this special day, commemorative coin of ₹100 would be released at 11 AM. This is a part of her birth centenary celebrations and is yet another occasion to pay tributes to her great personality," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Scindia is popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior. The coin is being released in celebration of birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia.

The special commemorative coin was minted by the Finance Ministry as a part of these celebrations. Family members of Scindia along with other dignitaries will also join the ceremony from different locations all over the country through virtual platform, the government said in a statement.

Coming from a royal family, Scindia was one of the major faces of the saffron party and vocal proponent of its core Hindutva issues.

She was born on October 12, 1919. Her daughter Vasundhara Raje and grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia are senior BJP leaders.





