Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will release the eighth instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM-Kisan scheme.

This assistance will be directly credited in the farmer’s account and comes in the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against the new farm laws.

“This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will also interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

While the income support scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers who own less than five acres (two hectares) of land, its ambit was later widened to include all farmers wherein they receive three instalments of ₹2,000, each, every four months. The first tranche of direct income transfer of ₹2,000 was released from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to help farmers pay for cultivation costs and reducing debts.

