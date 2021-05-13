PM Modi to release eighth tranche under PM-Kisan scheme

While the income support scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers who own less than five acres (two hectares) of land, its ambit was later widened to include all farmers wherein they receive three instalments of ₹2,000, each, every four months. The first tranche of direct income transfer of ₹2,000 was released from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to help farmers pay for cultivation costs and reducing debts.

