New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme tomorrow, August 9, at 12:30 pm via video conferencing. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than ₹19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly instalments of ₹2000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over ₹1.38 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics