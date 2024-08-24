PM Modi to release ₹2,500 crore at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra tomorrow

In the evening of 25 August PM Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

Livemint
Published24 Aug 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Jalgaon on Sunday, 25 August, to engage with Lakhpati Didis at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. He will release a Revolving Fund of 2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Later in the evening, according to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will be the Chief Guest at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur.

Also Read | How global media reported PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine as Russia continues its war

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said he looks forward to being in Jalgaon tomorrow to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan.

“During the programme, certificates will be handed over to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. This scheme is playing a key role in boosting women empowerment. A fund of Rs. 2500 crore will also be launched to benefit lakhs of women working with Self Help Groups,” he added.

Also Read | Modi govt urges AIIMS, top institutes to ditch ‘black robes’ for convocation

In Jalgaon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, where he will award certificates and honour 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved this status during the NDA Government's third term.

Furthermore, he will disburse bank loans totaling 5,000 crore, which will support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already been empowered as Lakhpati Didis, with the government's goal to elevate three crore women to this status.

Also Read | ‘If you stop importing oil…’: Zelensky flags India-Russia trade amid Ukraine war

In Jodhpur, the Prime Minister will serve as the Chief Guest at the final ceremony marking the Platinum Jubilee of the Rajasthan High Court, held at its campus. He will also inaugurate the Rajasthan High Court Museum during the event.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 08:26 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi to release ₹2,500 crore at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Maharashtra tomorrow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,138.00-394.00
      Chennai
      72,567.00-1,323.00
      Delhi
      72,710.00-178.00
      Kolkata
      73,138.00-537.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue