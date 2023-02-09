PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
- President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 31 January, the first day of the Budget Session.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 9 February.
