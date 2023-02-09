Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 9 February.

"Reply by prime minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.

This comes after the parliament broke into a storm over the recent Adani-Hindenburg issues that has questioned how the Adani was issues loans, tenders at various occasions several governmental and non-governmental entities that has contributed to the accumulation of wealth by Gautam Adani.

The American short-seller Hindenburg report has accused the Adani Group of Indulging in stock manipulation and over valuation in the latter's path to making Adani the richest man in Asia.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on 31 January, the first day of the Budget Session.

Modi replied to the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday countered the opposition barbs at his government over Hindenberg-Adani row with a strong attack on Congress over UPA rule, saying the decade before 2014 will be known as a lost decade. He also said that "blessings of 140 crore Indians" is his 'Suraksha Kavach'.

Replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address, PM Modi talked about the work done by his government, saying there is positivity and hope towards India at a global level and the reforms were not carried out of compulsion but by conviction.

He said India is the mother of democracy, constructive criticism is vital for a strong democracy and criticism is like a 'shuddhi yagya'.

He also said Indian society has the capability to deal with negativity but it never accepts this negativity.

(With inputs from agencies)