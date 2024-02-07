PM Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha today, February 7. He replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting on January 31, the first day of the budget session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his speech, he said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

He said the work done by the government in its current term gave him confidence that in the third term of the NDA, India will become the world’s third-largest economy, up from its fifth position now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is Modi’s guarantee," he told legislators, citing the speed of work in the country that gave him confidence this target would be reached within the next five-year term if the NDA wins the national election.

PM Modi said that in the interim budget for 2014, the then finance minister had said India had become the world’s eleventh-largest economy and over the next three decades would become the third-largest economy.

“This meant that India would become the third-largest economy only by 2044. We are confident of achieving this feat in the government’s third term itself," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our third term will be full of big decisions…I had said from the Red Fort and also reiterated at the time of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that I want to see the country prosperous and at the pinnacle of success for the next thousand years. The third term will be the time to lay a strong foundation for the next 1,000 years," Modi said.

The Budget Session, which began on January 31, will be spread over eight sittings spread over 10 days and may conclude on February 9.

