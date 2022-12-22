PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation at high-level meeting today

PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation at high-level meeting today2 min read . 10:52 AM IST
PM Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon, news agency ANI reported
PM Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon, news agency ANI reported
PM Narendra Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon, news agency ANI reported.
PM Narendra Modi to review the situation related to Covid-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today afternoon, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.
Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.
Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.
Coronavirus: Catch all the Live updates here
Coronavirus: Catch all the Live updates here
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today (December 22)Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will also be present in the meeting on Thursday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today (December 22)Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will also be present in the meeting on Thursday.
The Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
The Maharashtra health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests.
Meanwhile, India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Meanwhile, India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The central government had on Tuesday (December 20) urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.
The central government had on Tuesday (December 20) urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.
In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.
In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.
There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Four cases of Omicron sub-variant driving China surge have been detected in India.
There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7. Four cases of Omicron sub-variant driving China surge have been detected in India.