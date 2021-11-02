New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually hold a review meeting with districts having low Covid-19 vaccination coverage at 12 noon tomorrow.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.

India added 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days, while the active cases declined to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally climbed to 3,42,96,237.

The death toll climbed to 4,58,880 with 443 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

