PM Modi to review site work progress of Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Prime Minister's office stated that PM Narendra Modi will use video conferencing to review the status of the National Maritime Heritage Complex site work at Lothal in Gujarat.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Lothal, one of the major cities of the Harappan civilization, is famous for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard.
On 18 October at around 5 PM, the Prime Minister Modi will deliver a speech after reviewing the site work progress at the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat, via video conference, a statement said.
According to the statement, Lothal's maritime heritage complex is a fitting tribute to the city's historical past and heritage.
It said that Lothal's National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is being developed as a one-of-a-kind project to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage but also aid Lothal in becoming a top-tier global tourist destination.
According to the statement, the project's increase in tourism potential will also boost the region's economic growth.
The complex, on which construction began in March 2022, is being built for about ₹3,500 crore.
It was announced that it would include a number of ground-breaking and distinctive features, including the Lothal miniature recreation of Harappan architecture and lifestyle, as well as four theme parks: the Memorial theme park, the Maritime and Navy theme park, the Climate theme park, and the Adventure and Amusement theme park.
Among other things, it will feature the tallest lighthouse museum in the world, fourteen galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage from Harappan times to the present, and a coastal states pavilion showcasing a variety of maritime heritage from states and Union Territories.
