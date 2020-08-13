PM Modi to roll out scheme that rewards top income taxpayers

After his electoral victory in 2019 that gave him a second term in office, Modi said that, according to him, only two castes existed in the 21st century India. One of them was of people who want to come out of poverty and the other those who will lift the poor out of poverty. Modi then said his government’s idea was to empower them both. In June, the PM thanked taxpayers for helping to finance the humanitarian measures taken during the covid-19 pandemic and farmers for helping to fill the granaries.