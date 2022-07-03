PM Modi to set tone for Telangana polls at public meeting in Hyderabad today2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 07:44 AM IST
More than 35,000 people expected to participate in 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' scheduled to be addressed by the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP's two-day national executive committee meeting will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.