Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP's two-day national executive committee meeting will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

During the 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha', PM Modi is likely to set the tone for the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. More than 35,000 people are expected to participate in the public rally.

The biggest highlight of the BJP national executive committee meeting will be PM Modi's address to party cadres.

The Prime Minister is also expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially ahead of Assembly elections in big states like Gujarat.

PM Modi in his address is likely to give suggestions on how to work towards strengthening the organisation as well as keep connected to the grassroots and is also expected to highlight the outreach of government schemes.

This is a first such meeting that is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags, banners and posters showcasing the achievement of the Central government for the party's mega show.

Every corner of the city has been decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, at the meeting of the BJP national executive committee in Hyderabad on Saturday, an economic resolution acknowledged the government’s ‘gareeb kalyan sankalp’ or the resolve to empower the poor, said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The resolution was moved by defence minister Rajnath Singh and backed by Union minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Amid the Opposition's criticism of the government’s economic policies, blaming them for a decline in the growth rate as well as employment avenues in the country, Pradhan said the Centre has already promised government sector jobs.

He refuted the opposition’s claims on economic policies, saying that in the last Union Budget the highest-ever allocation for public spending was announced and the government made the highest-ever capital spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government claims the Agnipath scheme will help modernise the armed forces, but the Opposition has accused the government of bringing down avenues for employment. There have been widespread protests across the country opposing the scheme that was announced on June 14.

Stating that the government’s work in the past eight years has emerged as a ‘global model’, Pradhan stressed that even though the Covid-19 pandemic set off a global economic crisis, India has managed to take care of the poor and the marginalised through a slew of social welfare schemes.