NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 29 July as the new education policy turns one, and may give an education report card on what his government has done in past one year ever since the National Education Policy (NEP) was approved by the Union cabinet.

“NEP 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic, and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29 July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, PM Modi will address the nation," education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

PM Modi is expected to talk about the National Research Foundation (NRF), the multiple entry and exit system, academic bank of credit and engineering education in regional languages.

NEP 2020 is the third NEP after policies that came in 1968, and 1986. Though the government amended the 1986 policy in 1992, it was largely the same. The new policy has several reform proposals, including rationalization of higher education regulators, funding for private sector research, structural change in school education, integration of vocational education and coding from upper primary school, among others

The Centre is expected to soon roll out some provisions of the new education policy (NEP), including the four-year undergraduate courses with multiple entry and exit options, a multidisciplinary course structure, digital repository and academic credit bank, almost one year after the policy was launched.

Higher education regulator University Grants Commission has written to institutions, colleges and universities to submit their action-taken reports at the earliest, in view of the rising criticism that little action has been taken since the policy was launched, two government officials said requesting anonymity.

Soon after taking charge of the ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the NEP’s progress, and the ministry is likely to make some announcement on Thursday.

