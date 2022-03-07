PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky today

PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky today1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Zelensky first time after an all-out war broke out between Russia and Ukraine on February 24.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, news agency ANI reported, citing Government of India sources. Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing an attack from Russia.
This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began. On February 26, PM Modi spoke to Zelensky first time after an all-out war broke out between Russia and Ukraine on February 24. After India abstained during a vote in the United Nations, Zelensky spoke to PM Modi and sought India's political support at the UNSC.
The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.
Since the war broke out, PM Modi hold a series of meetings with high-level officials to review the progress of the evacuation operation and also the situation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Over the past week, more than 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. Barring Kharkiv and Sumy, almost all Indians from the remaining regions of Ukraine have been evacuated.
