PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Rituraj Baruah

  • The Prime Minister had first spoken to the Ukrainian President on 26 February

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday over the phone, sources said.

The interaction gains significance at a time when India is intensifying its efforts to evacuate Indian citizens including students from the war-torn country. The Prime Minister had first spoken to the Ukrainian President on 26 February.

As Modi raised concerns over the safety the security of Indian citizens in Ukraine, and offered to contribute towards efforts to bring peace, Zelenskyy had sought India's support at the United Nations. India, however, has so far abstained from all the votings on resolutions against Russia.

"PM Modi will speak to Ukraine President Zelensky on the phone today morning," government sources said.

On March 3, Modi also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and sought Russia's assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Kharkiv, the second largest largest city of Ukraine.

The Indian government is evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine through its neighbouring countries including Romania and Hungary, under 'Operation Ganga'.

According to the government, over 10,000 Indian students have been evacuated from the country in the past one week. The Centre has sent four ministers to the neighouring countries of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar said: "Today, 7 flights will bring approximately 1200 Indian nationals home."

