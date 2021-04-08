Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi urges states to 'focus on micro containment zones, COVID curfews' as cases surge

PM Modi urges states to 'focus on micro containment zones, COVID curfews' as cases surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read . 08:32 PM IST Staff Writer

  • After the meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said,'A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID19 situation'

PM Narendra Modi today held meeting with Chief Ministers on the current COVID1-9 situation and said COVID-19 tracing and tracking is the way to curb the spread of COVID19 infection. The Prime Minister urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a "war-footing".

The Prime Minister suggested that 11 to 14 April can be observed as 'Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination.PM Modi suggested that all-party meetings in states, involvement of Governors, celebrities, other noted persons to push COVID-appropriate behaviour.

In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones.

After the meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said," A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID19 situation." "We have resources, experience now; test, track, treat, COVID-appropriate behaviour will help bring down infection peak," PM Modi tells Chief Ministers.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9pm or 10pm till 5am or 6am," said PM Modi.

PM said, "We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed first wave of peak in COVID19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most States administration has also become relaxed."

PM Modi emphasised on 'Test, Track, Treat', Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management to contain the pandemic.

PM Modi during meeting with CMs said," I appeal to you all to stress on COVID19 testing. Our target is to do 70% RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing. Proper sample collection is very important, it can be checked through proper governance."

"During our discussion, we raised the issue of mortality rate, we have to make sure it remains as low as possible. We should have comprehensive data about patients illnesses etc. this will help save their lives,"PM Modi said.

"Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID19 safety protocols," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in meeting with CMs.

Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement that was released after the meeting

