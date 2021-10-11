Amid the Afghan-Taliban crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the Italian Presidency of the G-20 to participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format, stated Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday.

The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights, the ministry further stated.

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO - CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G20 comprises 20 of the world's major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organisations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan, there are a handful of nations like China and Pakistan who have shown interest in establishing ties with the outfit. Other members of the international community are adopting a wait and watch policy.

The delegations of the Taliban and the US have held their first meeting in Qatar's capital Doha, in a bid to turn the "new page on their relationship".

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla earlier this month had said that India has to be prepared to deal with any contingency that may arise out of a more volatile Afghanistan and that the situation in the neighbouring country could exacerbate due to the humanitarian crisis and a lack of governance.

