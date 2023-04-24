PM Modi to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in MP, inaugurate various projects2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:20 PM IST
PM Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations and address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country, where he will launch various projects and inaugurate schemes.
Apr 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Monday and address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country.
