PM Modi to travel in Rail Force One: All about luxury train in which PM will travel to Kyiv through war-hit Ukraine

PM Modi will visit Kyiv, the capital city of war-hit Ukraine, on August 23, 2024, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It would be the first visit by any Indian prime minister to Ukraine in more than 30 years since New Delhi established its diplomatic relations with Kyiv

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
PM Modi to travel in Rail Force One: All about luxury train in which PM will travel to Kyiv through war-hit Ukraine
PM Modi to travel in Rail Force One: All about luxury train in which PM will travel to Kyiv through war-hit Ukraine(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kyiv, the capital city of war-hit Ukraine, on August 23, 2024, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It would be the first visit by any Indian prime minister to Ukraine in more than 30 years since New Delhi established its diplomatic relations with the second-largest European country after Russia.

“PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” the MEA said on Monday.

The MEA also revealed that Prime Minister Modi will spend seven hours in Kyiv.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA: ’An important visit’

According to NDTV, the Indian prime minister’s visit to Kyiv will involve a 20-hour train journey, during which he will board the Rail Force One overnight train.

This specially designed high-security train offers a comfortable journey through war-torn Ukraine. Equipped with luxurious amenities, executive-level work and relaxation facilities, Rail Force One has been used in past facilitate movement of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv via Poland on a diplomatic visit in February 2023.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit Poland, Ukraine to discuss ties. What’s on agenda? 10 updates

In addition to US President Biden, more than 200 foreign diplomatic missions have used this train service to arrive in war-hit Ukraine so far. These include former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky regularly uses this train when he has to visit abroad.

With commercial air links cancelled and the skies too dangerous to fly politicians in and out of Ukraine, this rail network has become the country’s diplomatic highway.

'Rail Force One'

According to media reports, the interior of “Rail Force One” is as impressive as its guest list. It has wood-panelled cabins with everything needed for work and relaxation. Its amenities include a spacious long table for meetings, a plush sofa, a TV mounted on the wall, and comfortable sleeping arrangements.

Also Read | India rejects ‘mediatory’ role during PM Modi’s Ukraine visit

These luxury carriages were originally built in 2014 to accommodate tourists visiting Crimea. However, following Russia's annexation of the peninsula, they were repurposed to safely transport world leaders and VIPs through the war-torn country.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 08:53 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi to travel in Rail Force One: All about luxury train in which PM will travel to Kyiv through war-hit Ukraine

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue