Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi to Trudeau: India to do its best provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

PM Modi to Trudeau: India to do its best provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

'Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada,' PM Modi said in a tweet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured that India will do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada.

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New covid cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

2 min read . 07:38 AM IST

Govt slams Twitter amid face off over content; lawmakers spark exodus to Koo

3 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Donald Trump won't be allowed on Twitter again: Official

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," PM Modi said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New covid cluster in Australia's Melbourne sparks mass testing

2 min read . 07:38 AM IST

Govt slams Twitter amid face off over content; lawmakers spark exodus to Koo

3 min read . 07:33 AM IST

Donald Trump won't be allowed on Twitter again: Official

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST

Odisha: ED seizes 128.86 cr worth properties in chit fund cases

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The two leaders also reiterated the common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geopolitical issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like climate change and the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

"We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," he said.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world".

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring coronavirus vaccines

Last week, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India had sent 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.