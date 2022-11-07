PM Modi to unveil logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on 8 Nov

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Monday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
India will assume G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage, the PMO said.
“The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance," according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world, stated PMO.
The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the US, and the European Union.
The G20 presidency keeps rotating every year among member nations. The country holding the presidency, together with the previous and next presidency-holder, forms the ‘Troika’.
This would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.
The G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.
During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.
