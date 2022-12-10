PM Modi to unveil projects worth 75,000 cr in Maharashtra on 11 Dec. See pics

“The 701 Km expressway - being built at an cost of about ₹55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra," the release said.