PM Modi to unveil projects worth 75,000 cr in Maharashtra on 11 Dec. See pics

PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur railway station and will also take a metro ride from Freedom Park station to Khapri Station
Prime Minister Narendra will visit Maharashtra on 11 December to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores. PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur railway station and will also take a metro ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station. He will also dedicate an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to Nagpur.
“During the programme, he will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Nagpur Metro phase- II’. At around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertake a tour of the highway," the Prime Minister Office said in a press release.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur, and Nag river pollution abatement project in the city. "During the programme, Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur,’ the release added.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Phase - I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms which will connect Nagpur with Shirdi.
“The 701 Km expressway - being built at an cost of about ₹55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik. The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra," the release said.
AIIMS Nagpur, whose foundational stone was laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017 is ready and will be inaugurated on Sunday. The hospital is established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
“AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than ₹1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat," the press release said.
