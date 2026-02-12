PM Modi to unveil Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 on 13 Feb — which central govt offices will they accommodate?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the name of the building complex ‘Seva Teerth’ on Friday at approximately 1:30 PM. Later in the evening, around 6 PM, he will formally inaugurate Seva Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2, and will also address a public gathering at the venue.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the inauguration represents a major step forward in reshaping India’s administrative infrastructure. The initiative, it said, reflects the Prime Minister’s focus on creating a governance system that is modern, streamlined, accessible and centred on citizens’ needs.

Which central govt offices will Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan accommodate? Seva Teerth will house the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, which were earlier functioning from different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2 will accommodate several major ministries, including the Ministries of Finance, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law and Justice, Information and Broadcasting, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Tribal Affairs.

For many years, several important government offices and ministries operated from outdated buildings scattered across different parts of the Central Vista area, it mentioned, adding that this fragmented arrangement resulted in coordination difficulties, administrative inefficiencies, rising maintenance expenses and less-than-ideal working conditions. The PMO office said newly developed complexes aim to resolve these challenges by bringing various administrative functions together within modern, well-equipped and future-ready facilities.

The statement noted that both complexes are equipped with digitally integrated workspaces, dedicated public interface areas and centralised reception facilities, aimed at promoting greater coordination, administrative efficiency and smoother governance processes. These features are expected to strengthen citizen engagement while also improving the overall working environment for employees, it noted.

It further highlighted that the buildings have been designed in line with 4-Star GRIHA standards, incorporating renewable energy systems, water conservation mechanisms, efficient waste management practices and high-performance building envelopes. Together, these sustainability measures are intended to minimise environmental impact and improve operational performance, it mentioned.

According to the statement, the complexes are also supported by robust safety and security systems, including smart access controls, comprehensive surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible setting for both officials and visitors.