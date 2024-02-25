Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Signature Bridge between Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka today i.e. on 25 February. It is India’s longest cable-stayed bridge around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. The bridge holds immense significance for both residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 points to know about India's longest cable-stayed bridge: 1. Built at the cost of ₹978 crore, the four-lane cable-stayed bridge is 2.5 km long.

2. It was initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony.

3. The bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, the pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

4. The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

5. Priest in Beyt Dwarka Temple, Jignesh Joshi told ANI, "This is the first time PM Modi will come to Dwarka for darshan. The most beautiful thing is that the bridge that will be opened is in the name of God 'Sudarshan'. Everyone will remember this. We are all thankful to Modi ji. We cannot even explain our happiness in words. Many good wishes to PM Modi from all the priests."

6. Pandaji Dharam Thakar in Beyt Dwarka Temple also said that the Sudarshan Setu is not just a bridge, but it is a feeling. The bridge will be a solution to all the problems faced by the villagers here.

7. The local community and pilgrims are eagerly anticipating the inauguration, as it would mark a significant improvement in accessibility to the sacred Beyt Dwarka, ANI reported.

8. Speaking to ANI, a tourist in Dwarka said, "This bridge will boost tourism, save us time, and also boost our access to quality healthcare with the development of public infrastructure. Tourists who once sailed 5 hours on boats to Beyt Dwarka can now straightaway take the bridge. It will cut down their travel time by 3 hours."

9. Another tourist added that the bridge will serve as an effective and sustainable option for those who are unable to afford to boat cruises. "It would enable and facilitate transportation of locals, who often to navigate many challenges while commuting at night," a tourist told ANI.

10. Apart from the Sudarshan Setu, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Gujarat's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot today. He will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and will also address a rally at the Race Course ground in the city later in the evening.

