Home >News >India >PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda's statue on JNU campus: University VC
The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni

PM Modi to unveil Swami Vivekananda's statue on JNU campus: University VC

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on November 12, according to JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil (through video-conference) the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the university campus on November 12, at 6:30 pm. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda," the VC said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," he added.

