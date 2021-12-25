Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat on Saturday.

As per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the Gurpurab celebrations at around 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

Every year, from December 23 to December 25, Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.

Guru Nanak Dev ji had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels. Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib has his relics including wooden footwear and palki (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.

As per the PMO, the Gurudwara had suffered damages during the 2001 earthquake.

"The then Gujarat Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, had undertaken urgent efforts to ensure repair of the damages," the PMO said.

"This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," it further added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.