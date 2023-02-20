PM Modi to virtually address ‘Rozgar Mela’ today
The Prime Minister launched the concept of Rozgar Mela at the central level on the occasion of Dhanteras in the year 2022. This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the central level of government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Rozgar Mela today i.e. on 20 February via video conferencing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×