Also Read: ‘Modi is the right man’ to seal India-Pakistan peace treaty: Former RAW chief

PM Modi had launched Rozgar Mela in October 2022 on the occasion of Dhanteras. The mela has envisaged a campaign to provide 10 lakh central government jobs.

“This(Rozgar Mela) will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode." Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement about the Rozgar Mela.

Since then, the Prime Minister has addressed Rozgar Melas of several states including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

Earlier in January 2023, he had distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organizations.

He also launched a Karmayogi Prarambh module for online orientation courses for all new appointees in various government departments while distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits.

Earlier on 2 February, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had informed Rajya Sabha that over 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in the central government across 78 ministries and departments, with railways accounting for 2.93 lakh, defence (civil) for 2.64 lakh and home affairs for 1.43 lakh vacancies. 'Rozgar Mela' events are being held across the country and new appointees are being inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector undertaking and autonomous bodies among others.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' will act as a catalyst in employment and self-employment generation besides providing gainful service opportunities to 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so.

(With inputs from ANI)