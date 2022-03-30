OPEN APP
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit today. "The Covid pandemic related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by Leaders at the Summit," the Ministry of External (MEA) said in a press release.

1) The Summit is being held in virtual mode.

2)  The Summit will be hosted by Sri Lanka, the current BIMSTEC chair.

3) The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group.

4) The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation. 

5) The members include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

