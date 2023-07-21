Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits 22 July

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits 22 July1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:58 PM IST
The Rozgar Mela will be held at 44 locations across the country. Recruitments are for central government departments.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits on 22 July, the prime minister’s office said on Friday.
The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the government in various ministries and departments, including the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, the statement said.
It is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.
The newly-inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 580 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere-any device’ learning format, it added.
