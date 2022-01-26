PM Modi to virtually host first India-Central Asia Summit tomorrow

PM Modi to virtually host first India-Central Asia Summit tomorrow1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
- During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights
India-Central Asia Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on Thursday. This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.
The virtual summit will see the participation of the five presidents - Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.
The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s "extended neighbourhood", the Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement last Wednesday.
Prime Minister Modi paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high-levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.
The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at Foreign Ministers’ level, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from 18-20 December 2021, has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations.
The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on 10 November 2021 outlined a common regional approach on Afghanistan.
During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.
The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership.
