PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 3 key projects in Gujarat on 24 October

Prime Minister Narenda Modi will be inaugurating three key projects in Gujarat via video conferencing on 24 October.

He will launch the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana' for the Gujarat's farmers, inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a mobile application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a ropeway at Girnar on the occasion.

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

Under the 'Kisan Suryodaya Yojana', which envisages providing day-time power supply for irrigation, the state farmers will be getting electricity from 5 am to 9 pm.

The Gujarat government has allocated a budget of ₹3,500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023. Over 234 '66-Kilowatt' transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometers (CKM) will be established under the project, in addition to 220 KV substations, the statement said.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the scheme for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23.

The Paediatric Heart Hospital

With the inauguration of the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, the institute will now become India's biggest hospital for cardiology, it said.

It will also become one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of ₹470 crore.

The number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251 after the completion of the expansion project. The institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world, the statement said.

The Girnar ropeway

The inauguration of the Girnar ropeway will add to the state's profile on the global tourism map.

Initially, there will be 25-30 cabins, with a capacity of eight people per cabin.

A distance of 2.3 kms will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway, the statement said.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, video conferencing has become the new normal. Earlier today, PM Modi celebrated Durga Puja with the people of West Bengal. The prime minister shared his ‘Pujor Shubecha’ (Puja greetings) message with everyone on Thursday, when Durga Puja celebrations start there.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had made needed arrangements across all polling booths in the state for convenient viewing of PM Modi’s greetings to people. The prime minister’s telecast went live on 22 October at 12 pm in all booths across West Bengal’s 294 assembly constituencies.

