PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on 19th November at noon via video conferencing, officials said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from 19 to 21 November. It is organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), the state government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.

"The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see participation of Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and many other prominent international figures," an official statement read.

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

This year the theme of the summit is ''Next is Now'', it said.

It will discuss key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ''information technology & electronics'' and ''biotechnology'

