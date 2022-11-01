PM Modi to virtually inaugurate ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ summit on Wednesday

To increase global investment in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the inaugural function of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
To increase global investment in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the inaugural function of ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’ summit is held to attract global investors and formulate a development plan for the next decade, reported PTI.
The three-day programme will begin on Wednesday and will be joined by more than 80 speakers. The list of speakers consists of eminent industrialists like Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar among others. With this event, Karnataka will get a chance to showcase its culture and investment prospects to countries across the world, said the PMO statement.
More than three hundred exhibitors will get the chance to present their ideas in several business exhibitions being held in tandem with the speaker sessions.
Around six to seven partner countries will host country sessions in the program. The investor summit will be joined by countries like France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia. Several high-level ministerial and industrial delegations will join the summit from these partner countries.
With this investment summit, the state is aiming to garner over ₹5 lakh crore investment during the Global Investors Meet 2022, the state's large and medium industries minister Murugesh R Nirani told PTI last month. It is worth noting that the event is happening after a hiatus of six years.
The minister also informed that around 50,000 acres of land have been already marked for investors in the state. Out of the total land, 20,000 acres are in Bengaluru and 30,000 acres in other parts of Karnataka.
For the last two years, the state has emerged as a top destination for investors in the country, claimed the minister.
