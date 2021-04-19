Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with leading doctors and pharma companies to review the Covid-19 situation on Monday.

PM Modi will first interact with doctors from across the country via video conference at 4:30 pm and with top pharma companies at 6 pm today, as per official statement.

Earlier today, PM Modi also chaired an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 11:30 am.

These meetings come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centre's intervention.

Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India





