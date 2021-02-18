PM Modi to virtually launch infrastructure projects in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several infrastructure projects via video conferencing in Assam on Thursday, the PM's office has said.

The projects include Mahabahu-Brahmaputra, which is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

Mahabahu-Brahmaputra's launch will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km that is currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 km, resulting in a substantial impact on the logistics of small-scale industries of the region.

Vessels namely, MV Rani Gaidinliu and MV Sachin Dev Burman, shall become operational.

Introduction of Ro-Pax vessel MV JFR Jacob between North and South Guwahati will reduce travelling distance of around 40 km to a mere 3 km. Introduction of MV Bob Khathing between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce travelling distance of 220 km to 28 km, thus resulting in a huge saving of travel distance and time.

In addition to this, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa, various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra, Dhubri Phulbari bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for construction of Majuli bridge, reducing travel time for people in Assam.

The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately ₹4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 Km to be travelled by road to 19 Km, which is the total length of the bridge.

The PM is also scheduled to launch digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

