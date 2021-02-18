PM Modi to virtually launch infrastructure projects in Assam today

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately ₹4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 Km to be travelled by road to 19 Km, which is the total length of the bridge.

