Home >News >India >PM Modi to virtually lay foundation of key projects in Kerala today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to virtually lay foundation of key projects in Kerala today

2 min read . 06:30 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The PM is set to inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project
  • He will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate key power and urban sector projects in Kerala via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate key power and urban sector projects in Kerala via video conferencing.

The PM is set to inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project. It is a Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

The PM is set to inaugurate the 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project. It is a Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

The project, built at a cost of 5,070 crore, will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW power from the western region and help meet the growth in load for the people of Kerala.

"This VSC-based system features integration of HVDC XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene) cable with overhead lines which saves right-of-way as well as has 35-40 per cent less land footprint compared to conventional HVDC system," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, which has been developed under the National Solar Energy Mission.

The project has been built with Centre's investment of around 280 crores and is spread across 250 acres of land in Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar villages of Kasaragod district.

In addition to this, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Command and Control Centre, and Smart Roads Project in Thiruvananthapuram.

Projected to be built at a cost of 94 crores, Integrated Command and Control Centre is being set up to host Smart Solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action.

Smart Roads Project, to be undertaken at an estimated cost of 427 crores, envisages converting 37 kms of existing roads in Thiruvananthapuram to world-class smart roads by bringing all overhead utilities underneath and undertaking road and junction improvements.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara, built under the AMRUT Mission. It will boost supply of drinking water to people of Thiruvananthapuram and help avoid disruption of drinking water supply to the city in the event of maintenance work in the existing treatment plants in Aruvikkara.

